Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $45.35 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The company has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.46.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 33.60%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,251,211 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $134,172,000 after buying an additional 1,143,970 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at $41,979,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at $2,734,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,912,914 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $116,229,000 after purchasing an additional 576,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 250,423 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $15,215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

