LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LegalZoom.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.14.

LZ opened at $36.00 on Monday. LegalZoom.com has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

