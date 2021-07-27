LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.14.

Shares of NASDAQ LZ opened at $36.00 on Monday. LegalZoom.com has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

