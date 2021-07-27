LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. LeMaitre Vascular has set its Q2 2021 guidance at 0.280-0.360 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.28-0.36 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $35.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million. On average, analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $54.56 on Tuesday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $27.91 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 3,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $181,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $50,816.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $758,944.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 157,416 shares of company stock worth $8,008,372 in the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMAT. Roth Capital increased their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research increased their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

