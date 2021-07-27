Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 343.80%.

NYSE:LII traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $331.64. 6,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,230. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $259.62 and a 12-month high of $356.36. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $336.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

In other news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 3,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.77, for a total value of $1,215,334.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,236,619.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.38, for a total transaction of $1,476,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,650,028.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,117 shares of company stock valued at $8,207,102. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LII. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. William Blair lowered shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

