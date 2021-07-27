Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Given Underperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Lennox International (NYSE:LII)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $318.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $308.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LII. Barclays lifted their target price on Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair downgraded shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Lennox International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.50.

Get Lennox International alerts:

LII opened at $327.32 on Tuesday. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $259.62 and a 52 week high of $356.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $336.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.27. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 343.80% and a net margin of 11.13%. Equities research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total transaction of $2,915,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,044,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 4,325 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.38, for a total transaction of $1,476,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,702 shares in the company, valued at $17,650,028.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,117 shares of company stock worth $8,207,102 over the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LII. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Lennox International by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 273,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,957,000 after buying an additional 125,821 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,731,000 after acquiring an additional 44,407 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lennox International by 26.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Lennox International by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.