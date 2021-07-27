Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Given Underperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Lennox International (NYSE:LII)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $318.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $308.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.85% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LII. Barclays lifted their target price on Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair downgraded shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Lennox International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.50.
LII opened at $327.32 on Tuesday. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $259.62 and a 52 week high of $356.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $336.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.85.
In related news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total transaction of $2,915,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,044,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 4,325 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.38, for a total transaction of $1,476,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,702 shares in the company, valued at $17,650,028.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,117 shares of company stock worth $8,207,102 over the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LII. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Lennox International by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 273,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,957,000 after buying an additional 125,821 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,731,000 after acquiring an additional 44,407 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lennox International by 26.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Lennox International by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lennox International
Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
