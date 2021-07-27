Lethean (LTHN) Market Capitalization Reaches $916,026.35

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. Lethean has a market capitalization of $916,026.35 and $490.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,368.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,304.99 or 0.06007424 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.96 or 0.01290003 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.41 or 0.00347713 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00129868 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.14 or 0.00584183 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007245 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.66 or 0.00345741 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $103.21 or 0.00268981 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

