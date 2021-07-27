LGI Homes (LGIH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect LGI Homes to post earnings of $3.62 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $705.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.93 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect LGI Homes to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $159.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.80. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $95.54 and a fifty-two week high of $188.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

In other news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total transaction of $65,496.06. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,828,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

