Liberty Global (LBTYK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.95.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

