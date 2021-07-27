Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,353,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,478 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $622,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 409.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 18,471 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 24.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 317,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,899,000 after purchasing an additional 37,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

LYV stock opened at $82.18 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.45.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.13.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

