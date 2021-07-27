Loser Coin (LOWB) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.12 Million

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Over the last week, Loser Coin has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. Loser Coin has a market capitalization of $6.22 million and $1.12 million worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loser Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00036240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00102139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00126487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,763.01 or 1.00101147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $308.28 or 0.00817174 BTC.

Loser Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Loser Coin Coin Trading

