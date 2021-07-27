LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LSB Industries, Inc., is a diversified holding company involved in manufacturing operations through its subsidiaries. It manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The company operates through Chemical Business which manufactures and sells nitrogen based chemical products including high purity and commercial grade anhydrous ammonia, industrial and fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate, nitric acids in various concentrations, nitrogen solutions, diesel exhaust fluid and various other products. It’s Engineered Products Business markets a proprietary line of precision metal working machine tools and industrial performance solutions to customers worldwide. The company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility within a global chemical company’s complex in Baytown, TX. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. “

Get LSB Industries alerts:

LXU stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. LSB Industries has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $8.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $253.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.44.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a negative return on equity of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LSB Industries will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Harold L. Rieker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $25,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXU. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in LSB Industries in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LSB Industries in the first quarter worth about $117,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in LSB Industries by 2,688.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,884 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LSB Industries in the first quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in LSB Industries by 115.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 22,325 shares during the period. 31.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSB Industries (LXU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.