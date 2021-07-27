Lua Token (LUA) Price Hits $0.0605 on Exchanges

Lua Token (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. During the last seven days, Lua Token has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One Lua Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0605 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges. Lua Token has a market capitalization of $5.03 million and approximately $20,100.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00049548 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014550 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.89 or 0.00765793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Lua Token Profile

LUA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 210,628,942 coins and its circulating supply is 83,081,924 coins. Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lua Token is medium.com/luaswap . Lua Token’s official website is luaswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Token Coin Trading

