Lundin Mining (LUN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Lundin Mining to post earnings of C$0.31 per share for the quarter.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$863.02 million during the quarter.

Shares of TSE LUN traded down C$0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.47. The company had a trading volume of 301,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,619. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.45 billion and a PE ratio of 16.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.95. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$6.68 and a twelve month high of C$16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently 19.57%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 24,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total transaction of C$372,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 470,489 shares in the company, valued at C$7,104,383.90. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total value of C$126,426.78. Insiders sold 45,935 shares of company stock valued at $687,751 in the last three months.

LUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Lundin Mining to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lundin Mining to C$13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.98.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

