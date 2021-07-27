Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Luxfer had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.15%.

LXFR stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.93. 2,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,491. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.94. Luxfer has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $23.91. The stock has a market cap of $570.99 million, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is presently 53.76%.

LXFR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $139,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

