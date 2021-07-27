Lyft (LYFT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Lyft to post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 88.32% and a negative return on equity of 80.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.31) EPS. On average, analysts expect Lyft to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lyft stock opened at $54.39 on Tuesday. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.11.

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $242,717.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $2,094,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LYFT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nomura started coverage on Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.69.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

