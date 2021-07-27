Lympo (LYM) Trading 47.3% Higher This Week

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Lympo coin can now be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Lympo has traded up 47.3% against the US dollar. Lympo has a total market capitalization of $11.82 million and $344,037.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lympo Coin Profile

Lympo (CRYPTO:LYM) is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Buying and Selling Lympo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

