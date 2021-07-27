Main Management Fund Advisors LLC Invests $5.30 Million in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KURE)

Main Management Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KURE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 136,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,302,000. KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF makes up about 4.6% of Main Management Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after buying an additional 9,121 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. BFT Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 33,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 54.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 40,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 14,302 shares during the last quarter.

Get KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Shares of KURE stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,749. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.02. KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $47.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KURE).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.