Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $41.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $26.68 and a 12-month high of $43.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.51.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 112.60%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 78,088 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $2,387,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,364,000 after buying an additional 63,809 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

