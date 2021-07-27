Man Group plc Cuts Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Man Group plc reduced its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,734 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,592.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ECL opened at $219.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.62. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $230.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.66 billion, a PE ratio of 56.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

