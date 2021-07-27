Man Group plc Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Man Group plc raised its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 88.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,302 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMX opened at $135.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.35. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $138.77.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens increased their target price on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.93.

In other news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 12,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total value of $1,563,308.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 22,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.64, for a total value of $3,042,947.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,954 shares in the company, valued at $4,334,240.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,839 shares of company stock worth $34,354,393 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

