Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 61.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,875 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,023,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $707,012,000 after acquiring an additional 231,870 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,792,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,825,000 after purchasing an additional 18,241 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,401,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,872,000 after purchasing an additional 88,951 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,479,000 after purchasing an additional 250,479 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.4% in the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,346,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,075,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $147.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.20. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.74 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.27 and a beta of 1.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MANH. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.71.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

