Manhattan Bridge Capital’s (LOAN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOAN opened at $6.35 on Friday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 61.49% and a return on equity of 13.20%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 11.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $1,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

