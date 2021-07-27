Marriott International (MAR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Marriott International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MAR opened at $142.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $81.30 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.74.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.35.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

