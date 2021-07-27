Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $150.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MMC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.63.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $147.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.30. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $102.11 and a 52-week high of $149.30.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.42%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

