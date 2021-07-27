Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $2,170,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 126,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,912,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,343,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,547 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Macquarie lifted their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.38.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $3.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $389.15. 70,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,359,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $371.32.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,565,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total transaction of $30,822,372.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,665,955 shares in the company, valued at $42,020,945,576.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,530 shares of company stock worth $156,202,987 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

