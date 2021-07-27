Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) PT Raised to $40.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.56.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Shares of MTDR opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 4.82. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.84.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 87.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,076. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 318,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,330 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 932,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,243,000 after acquiring an additional 51,758 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.