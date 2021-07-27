Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mattel by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,157,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,735,000 after purchasing an additional 480,572 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Mattel by 30.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,153,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mattel by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,365,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,958,000 after acquiring an additional 108,340 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Mattel by 3.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,326,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,193,000 after acquiring an additional 133,086 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mattel by 87.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,285,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,246 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAT stock opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.17. Mattel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.47.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

