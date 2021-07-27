Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys New Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,472 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in 3D Systems by 406.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,115 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DDD. B. Riley lifted their target price on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.78. 3D Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 1.16.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.71 per share, for a total transaction of $101,311.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,524,647.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $237,786.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,309.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,573 shares of company stock worth $821,947. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

