Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys Shares of 27,995 Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,995 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 16.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 17,755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth $262,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth $91,000. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HMY stock opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $7.61.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.10 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investec lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Harmony Gold Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.05.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

