Maverick Capital Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 2,977.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Green Dot in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. reduced their target price on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist reduced their target price on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $153,378.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,675,710.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,134 shares of company stock valued at $368,494. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot stock opened at $46.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 1.00. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.95.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.07 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 0.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

