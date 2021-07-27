Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,034,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $777,480,000 after acquiring an additional 221,233 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,674,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $207,225,000 after acquiring an additional 47,182 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,237,000 after acquiring an additional 28,381 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,193,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,950,000 after acquiring an additional 804,186 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,843,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,805,000 after acquiring an additional 444,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $76.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

