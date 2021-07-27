Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes $65,000 Position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 132.7% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter valued at about $1,720,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 6.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 105.3% during the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 396,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,313,000 after purchasing an additional 203,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KIDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist raised their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised OrthoPediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

In related news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 4,000 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $252,120.00. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 1,500 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.49 per share, with a total value of $86,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,155. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,209 shares of company stock valued at $760,263 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $59.97 on Tuesday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $68.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.70.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 50.38%. The firm had revenue of $21.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 million. Analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

