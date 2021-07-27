Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes $73,000 Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 833 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 426.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 14,058 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 181,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,835,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 466.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 75,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OXM opened at $89.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.78 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.38. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.89 and a twelve month high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OXM. KeyCorp increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.17.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,652.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

