Maverick Capital Ltd. Trims Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 90.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,102 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in CDW were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of CDW by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 17,808 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CDW by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in shares of CDW by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 22,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,882.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total value of $573,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at $7,445,133.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,795 shares of company stock worth $2,975,582. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. lifted their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $181.58 on Tuesday. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $105.87 and a 12 month high of $184.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

