Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 232,440 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,742,028 shares.The stock last traded at $95.38 and had previously closed at $99.22.
Several research firms have recently commented on MXIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.93.
In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $327,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 65,600 shares of company stock worth $6,655,576 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter worth $259,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 8.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 60,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Harvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 346.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 264,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,849,000 after purchasing an additional 205,166 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 5.2% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 721,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,047,000 after purchasing an additional 35,365 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter worth $205,000. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.
Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.