McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 129,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 774,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,078,000 after purchasing an additional 81,697 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 15,781 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,778,000 after buying an additional 36,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

MKC stock opened at $85.38 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.47.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.