Medallia Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MDLA)

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 3,962 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,491% compared to the typical daily volume of 249 call options.

In other Medallia news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,404 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $75,245.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,380.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Carducci sold 4,801 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $146,862.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 352,503 shares of company stock worth $11,088,992 in the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Medallia by 11.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,272,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,446 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medallia by 6,046.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 954,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,609,000 after purchasing an additional 938,557 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Medallia by 4,325.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 826,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,042,000 after purchasing an additional 807,499 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medallia during the fourth quarter valued at $22,592,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medallia by 63.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,718,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,939,000 after acquiring an additional 666,054 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. dropped their price objective on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Medallia in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.59 price objective on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medallia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.76.

MDLA stock opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.32. Medallia has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medallia will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

