Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%.

Medpace stock traded down $15.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.78. 9,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,162. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.84. Medpace has a 1-year low of $105.48 and a 1-year high of $196.12.

Get Medpace alerts:

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 12,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $2,309,533.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $2,684,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,852,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 240,459 shares of company stock worth $43,690,052. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.98.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.