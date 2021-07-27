MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Upgraded to Buy at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.89.

MEGEF opened at $6.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $7.91.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

