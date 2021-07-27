MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Given “Neutral” Rating at CIBC

CIBC reissued their neutral rating on shares of MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$14.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MEG. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy to C$15.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$9.59.

MEG Energy stock opened at C$8.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.14 and a 1-year high of C$9.60.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$901.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 1.3471872 EPS for the current year.

In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 360,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,160,080.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

