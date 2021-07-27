MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Given “Neutral” Rating at CIBC

CIBC reissued their neutral rating on shares of MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$14.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on MEG. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy to C$15.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$9.59.
MEG Energy stock opened at C$8.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.14 and a 1-year high of C$9.60.
In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 360,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,160,080.
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
