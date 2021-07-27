Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Receives $6.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.40.

MEGGF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $6.40 target price on shares of Meggitt and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Societe Generale raised shares of Meggitt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEGGF opened at $6.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.74. Meggitt has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $7.06.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

