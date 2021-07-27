Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 75.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,074 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 30,575 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.55. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $23.65.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $518.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.33 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.96% and a negative net margin of 78.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. HSBC lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.10 to $16.90 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.41.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

