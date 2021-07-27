MEMBERS Trust Co Acquires 68 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,856 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Express by 1.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in American Express by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 0.8% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in American Express by 2.2% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,511 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.9% in the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 price target (up from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.31.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.68. 265,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,527,399. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $179.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 32.21%.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

