MEMBERS Trust Co Buys 122 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

MEMBERS Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,058,134. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $162.41 and a 1 year high of $227.92.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.