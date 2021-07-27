MEMBERS Trust Co Invests $201,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

MEMBERS Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $2,901,869,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $1,211,477,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 77.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009,021 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $304,537,000. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.78. 1,558,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,933,428. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $323.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

