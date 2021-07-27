MEMBERS Trust Co Sells 1,175 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

MEMBERS Trust Co trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $1.58 on Tuesday, reaching $49.93. 2,761,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,273,232. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $42.29 and a 12 month high of $58.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.36.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.