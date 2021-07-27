MEMBERS Trust Co Sells 2,246 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MEMBERS Trust Co cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,831,696. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $235.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.36.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

