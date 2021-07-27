MEMBERS Trust Co Sells 419 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

MEMBERS Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,557 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises about 0.1% of MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in The Home Depot by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 54,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,490,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its position in The Home Depot by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 1,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,849,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 36,471 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,133,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.89.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $3.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $327.44. The stock had a trading volume of 128,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,201. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $316.29.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.