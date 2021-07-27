Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist

Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in a research note issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

NYSE:MRK opened at $77.24 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,774,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,283,000 after buying an additional 671,918 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063,098 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $2,250,767,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,261,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,251,000 after purchasing an additional 115,757 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

